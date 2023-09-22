Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - After months of litigation, officials with the City of Gautier and Belk have reached an agreement that will enable the city to move forward with the development of the Town Center.

Belk’s Gautier location will serve as part of the development, which is set to transform the former Singing River Mall property now under the ownership of the city.

“The city is thrilled that the issues have been resolved, enabling us to proceed with the marketing and execution of our Town Center development project, aligned with our vision for a dynamic downtown mixed-use development,” said city manager Paula Yancey. “With the grand opening of The Sound Amphitheater just months away, this amphitheater will act as a catalyst for the comprehensive transformation of the mall property.”

“Belk is a vital community partner, and we are delighted that the city and Belk can now work together to drive economic growth and progress in Gautier,” said Mayor Casey Vaughan. “I also want to extend my gratitude to all those who put in immense effort to bring this matter to a satisfactory resolution.”

The breakthrough comes after the city filed an eminent domain lawsuit in 2022, which was subsequently removed to federal court. The amicable settlement will result in the dismissal of all legal actions, clearing the path for Town Center development.

