Friday’s Forecast

It's the season finale of summer! And the weather looks pretty nice today. High temp around 90, muggier down by the coast, and only a stray shower.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
We’re on the cusp of welcoming the first day of fall tomorrow. But don’t pack away those summer clothes just yet because today is going to feel like a classic summer day. We’ve got a partly cloudy sky in the forecast with just a slight chance for a passing shower. Temperatures are starting off in the comfy 60s and 70s this morning. As we head into the afternoon, get ready for some warmth. Highs will reach the upper 80s and even lower 90s. While there’s a 10% to 20% chance of rain, most of you can expect to stay dry. So, if you’ve got outdoor plans, go ahead and make them. East winds will keep things comfortable at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will keep the summer vibes going with similar temperatures. Sunday? Well, it’s more of the same, so enjoy this extended summer weekend. Rain chances may make a comeback by Monday and Tuesday, but it’ll be the hit-or-miss variety. Have a fantastic Friday! And let’s savor the last day of summer!

