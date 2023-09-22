WLOX Careers
Biloxi councilman Deming arrested, federal court appearance looms

Robert Deming
Robert Deming(City of Biloxi)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Thursday afternoon, Biloxi councilman Robert Deming is in custody and expected to make an appearance in federal court soon.

The news comes after Deming’s homes and businesses were raided by the DEA under suspicions of drug trafficking and drug conspiracies back in late January. Following the raids, the government also asked for Deming’s assets to be forfeited, including over $2 million in cash located during raids.

RELATED: Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

During the investigation, seven locations in Mississippi and two others in North Carolina, all owned by Deming, were searched by DEA agents following reports of the sale of illegal drugs.

While the charges against Deming are unknown at this time, court documents outline offenses such as drug trafficking, drug conspiracy, money laundering and racketeering.

RELATED: Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say

Officials say Deming was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

