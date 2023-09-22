Biloxi councilman Deming arrested, federal court appearance looms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Thursday afternoon, Biloxi councilman Robert Deming is in custody and expected to make an appearance in federal court soon.

The news comes after Deming’s homes and businesses were raided by the DEA under suspicions of drug trafficking and drug conspiracies back in late January. Following the raids, the government also asked for Deming’s assets to be forfeited, including over $2 million in cash located during raids.

During the investigation, seven locations in Mississippi and two others in North Carolina, all owned by Deming, were searched by DEA agents following reports of the sale of illegal drugs.

While the charges against Deming are unknown at this time, court documents outline offenses such as drug trafficking, drug conspiracy, money laundering and racketeering.

Officials say Deming was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

