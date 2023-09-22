WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on gun safety

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to make remarks on gun safety Friday afternoon as the White House announces a new office focusing on the prevention of gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris will join him in the Rose Garden for the speech.

The White House announced on X, formally known as Twitter, that Harris will be overseeing the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. In the post, they said the office will “drive and coordinate a government and nationwide effort to reduce gun violence” in the U.S.

In her own post, Harris thanked voters and gun violence advocates for their efforts.

“So we’re going to work on this together, we’re going to continue to fight for reasonable gun safety laws and for the ability of all people to live their best lives free from fear, free from violence,” she said in a video post.

Biden has been an advocate against gun violence while in office, having signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Intensifying storm system off mid-Atlantic coast will bring wet and windy weekend
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species