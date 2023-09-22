WLOX Careers
Autoworkers strike at General Motors in Brandon

(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Autoworkers are striking at General Motors in Brandon as part of a nationwide strike against major automakers.

The nationwide strike is happening in 20 states at 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers.

The United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says GM rejected the union’s proposals for cost-of-living increases, profit sharing, and job security.

GM says its reasoning for rejecting the proposal is that it needs to invest profits in a costly transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

