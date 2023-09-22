WLOX Careers
3 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson

From left to right: Keynote Charleston, 21, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
From left to right: Keynote Charleston, 21, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects have been identified and are wanted after a fatal shooting happened in Jackson nearly a month ago.

According to the Jackson Police Department, deputies are investigating the homicide of 43-year-old Anthony Brown on August 30 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue. A teen mother, 18-year-old Jazmyn Johnson was also involved, kidnapping her own 10-month-old baby.

Johnson is currently in custody, but arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Keynote Charleston, 17-year-old Tristin Goodlett, and 20-year-old Shanichoulas Taylor.

The three suspects are facing capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, kidnapping, and burglary of an occupied dwelling charges.

If you have any information on where these suspects are, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-356-TIPS (8477).

