Thursday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In general, there’s no major changes to the going weather pattern this week. Today will be comfy in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Like yesterday there will be a slight chance for showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder but many of us will probably see no rain at all. While overall many will say today still feels pretty nice (especially when compared to last month’s horrible heat!), there are some subtle differences today from the last day or so. Once subtle difference you may notice is in this morning’s temperatures as there are fewer cool 60s and more mild 70s. Another subtle difference you may notice is a slight increase in the mugginess as our dew points have increased from lower 60s to the muggier upper 60s. Over the next seven days, the general trend will be no huge changes to our pattern... no big cooldowns and no giant warm-ups and the rain chances stay fairly limited through early next week.

