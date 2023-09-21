WLOX Careers
Police investigating fatal shooting in Moss Point

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder Ferry Road home.(Northern News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead Thursday morning.

Police say an elderly woman found the man dead in the yard of her Elder Ferry Road home.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the man died from at least one gunshot wound. The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

Moss Point Police say they are actively working the scene.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story both on air and online as we learn new details.

