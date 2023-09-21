WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

MS Lottery approaching half a billion dollars for State Treasury

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re taking a chance on the lottery jackpots, despite the outcome, the state will definitely come out a winner. Each dollar spent toward those tickets brings improvements to our state.

With the Powerball payout at $672 million, Mississippians are in it to win when it comes to the Mississippi Lottery. Even if you don’t match the multi-million dollar jackpot, you’re still coming out on top.

Since its inception in November 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has transferred $478 million dollars to the State Treasury.

“That’s a pretty impressive number, and we hope to hit that half-a-billion mark real soon,” said MS Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “We had jackpots, mega millions, and the power ball running side by side, running very long jackpots. So it gets pretty wild out there in the retail locations, especially some of our eastern retailers that border Alabama.”

From 2021-2023, Hinds County funds have paid for an over $8 million dollar project from Highway 49 from I-220 to Madison County Line. Another $1.1 million dollar project in Bolton milled and overlayed state roads.

In Madison County, over $3.8 million were spent to mill and overlay State Road 22 to U-S 51. More than $1.6 million went to Rankin County to mill and overlay Highway 18 from U-S 80 to the Terrapin Skin Creek Bridge.

“It’s filling a lot of gaps that simply were there before,” added Hewitt. “Everybody would agree we probably need more funding for a lot of those projects, but we’re providing what we can and what we’re required to do, and we’re very proud of that.”

Mississippi’s education system also continues to benefit. In 2023, $42 million from the lottery was transferred to the Education Enhancement Fund.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted...
Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over
The address was held at the IP Casino Resort & Spa.
State of Harrison County address focused on people

Latest News

Watching week by week as the drought got worse over Coastal Mississippi. Looking ahead, there's...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Drought Update
Hugh Keeton WLOX brings the latest news happening around the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Digital Desk Update with Hugh Keeton (9/20/23)
It's still mostly nice & comfy this morning even though temperatures and humidity are slightly...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs