MDOT, others recognize National Roundabout Week

If that's not enough to sell you on roundabouts, MDOT says they're often more efficient than normal intersections with wait times and idling.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - MDOT has sent out information about successfully navigating roundabouts since we now have several in South Mississippi.

According to national numbers, roundabouts can cut down on traffic accidents by 50% and fatalities by 90%. We recently went round and round a few roundabouts, including the one at Woolmarket and I-10. As we maneuvered into traffic, we had to yield to oncoming cars. Once it was clear, we entered the road and then watched as traffic yielded to us at the other end of the interchange.

The same process was in place at a more traditional roundabout at Three Rivers Rd. and Airport Rd. Heading in we yielded, heading out other cars had to yield.

“The data is there. Along with the glaring safety benefits, they are also often more efficient than traditional intersections, reducing wait times and idling,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “By participating in National Roundabouts Week, we aim to highlight these ongoing efforts to improve road safety and traffic management across the state.”

