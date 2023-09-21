WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted...
Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs

Latest News

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder