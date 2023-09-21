WLOX Careers
Man charged with stealing taco at gunpoint

FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.
FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.(MGN)
By Pat Pratt and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A St. Louis man is facing a felony robbery charge after he was accused of stealing a taco at gunpoint, KMOV reports.

Court records show 19-year-old Antonio C. Murray Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, which would carry a 10-to-30-year sentence if convicted. A no-bond warrant was also issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

St. Louis police were dispatched Sept. 8 to a report of a “holdup” at Lilly’s Panaderia. Witnesses told officers that Murray allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, demanded food, took a taco and then fled.

A staff member at the restaurant told police she was preparing a taco for a customer when Murray grabbed the taco, stated it was his and pointed a gun at several people.

Police located Murray near the restaurant after the incident. Upon making contact, he told police he had a BB gun in his waistband. It was not clear if the gun was a BB gun or airsoft gun, but it resembled a firearm, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

