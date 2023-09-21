WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Golden Nugget shooter sentenced in 2021 murder of Gulfport man

A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after midnight took the life of a 41-year-old Gulfport man.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over two years after the shooting that took the life of 41-year-old Randy Johnson, father of three and well-known Gulfport barber, his killer has been sentenced.

In a Biloxi courtroom Thursday morning, 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)

The nightmare situation happened just after midnight September 18, 2021, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Police say a fight started between Jones and Johnson outside of the casino. When the victim ran inside, Jones followed and started shooting on the gaming floor, striking Johnson multiple times.

‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget

Guests screamed, ran out of the casino and hunkered down in terror, while one began initiating CPR on Johnson. Unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

‘I still hear the gunshots in my head’: Eyewitness to casino shooting recounts terrifying moments

Jones was arrested shortly after the shooting, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. He was charged with murder and held at a $1 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted...
Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs

Latest News

Dry conditions persist
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Watching week by week as the drought got worse over Coastal Mississippi. Looking ahead, there's...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Drought Update
Hugh Keeton WLOX brings the latest news happening around the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Digital Desk Update with Hugh Keeton (9/20/23)
It's still mostly nice & comfy this morning even though temperatures and humidity are slightly...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast