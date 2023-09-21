WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts

A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after midnight took the life of a 41-year-old Gulfport man.
By Noah Noble and Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just over two years after the shooting that took the life of 41-year-old Randy Johnson, father of three and well-known Gulfport barber, his killer has been sentenced.

In a Biloxi courtroom Thursday morning, 32-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)

Jurors deliberated for only 46 minutes before the guilty verdict came down. Prosecutors credit the strong evidence captured on surveillance video.

Footage shows Jones exiting the Golden Nugget at 12:33 a.m. He held the door open for Johnson. Seconds later, the two began fighting. Jones drops a handgun, and Johnson runs inside. Then, Jones pursues him through the gambling floor before catching up and firing 10 bullets at point-blank range.

Jones holding the door for Johnson.
Jones holding the door for Johnson.(WLOX)
Jones firing.
Jones firing.(WLOX)

“He was murdered for nothing. It’s just sad,” said Erica Weary, Johnson’s cousin.

“That was overkill,” said Johnson’s other cousin, Jantail Thomas. “It really was.”

Both family members saw the evidence as it was presented to the jury. Of course, it brought back raw emotions.

“It tore us up,” Jantail added. “I have three girls, and they broke down. It’s still hard. We’re still grieving.”

RELATED: ‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget

On Thursday, Johnson’s mother, Anetta, was in the courtroom. She spoke after the sentencing about her son and her fond memories of him.

“He was a happy person, always happy, always smiling and he just had a good heart,” she said. “We’re gonna miss him. We miss him already, but it feels like every day he’s with me. I got so many memories of him. I thank the Lord for his 42 years on earth.”

Family members have mixed emotions about the murderer.

“I’m glad he got life,” Thomas said. “A life for a life. That is what he needed. You take a life, you get yours taken too. I understand his family is hurting. . .we’re hurting too. He’s alive. Randy is gone. I don’t feel sorry for him at all.”

RELATED: ‘I still hear the gunshots in my head’: Eyewitness to casino shooting recounts terrifying moments

“I forgive him,” said Anetta. “And I wish and pray that he would accept accountability. I just thank the Lord and hopefully he will ask God to forgive him for his sins.”

Randy Johnson
Randy Johnson(WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Moss Point
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim

Latest News

“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements
Robert Deming
Biloxi councilman Deming arrested, federal court appearance looms
According to national numbers, roundabouts can cut down on traffic accidents by 50% and...
MDOT, others recognize National Roundabout Week
Family members hope someone will come forward with information.
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the case of Karol Bolton
The action packed film features Sylvester Stallone, Jason Patric and more.
Convergence Entertainment filming 'Armored' in Pearlington