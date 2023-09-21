WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

First Alert: South Mississippi’s drought intensifies to worst level

Latest update shows an ‘Exceptional’ drought over Harrison County in late September
Watching week by week as the drought got worse over Coastal Mississippi. Looking ahead, there's a slight increase in rain chance next week.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain has often been hard to come by in many recent weeks in Coastal Mississippi. This has allowed for our drought to get worse and worse.

In parts of Coastal Mississippi, the drought has now reached the worst level possible: ‘exceptional.’ That’s what the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.

“Exceptional drought is the most severe drought with the worst conditions on record. It would only be expected to occur once or twice within a 100‐year period,” according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

There may not be much relief in sight. The weather pattern over the next seven to ten days has only low rain chances in Coastal Mississippi, according to the weather page.

One week ago, the drought was ‘extreme’ in Coastal Mississippi. But, it was not quite yet ‘exceptional.’ Then, as of September 21, the ‘extreme’ drought has intensified to an ‘exceptional’ drought across parts of Coastal Mississippi.

September 21st’s update shows an ‘exceptional’ drought in Harrison County and southern Stone County. Pretty much the entire rest of Coastal Mississippi is under an ‘extreme’ drought.

For the month of September, rainfall has been below normal in the Gulfport-Biloxi area with only two inches of rain when there should be almost four.

But for January 1 to September 21 2023, rainfall has been extremely low compared to normal for the Gulfport-Biloxi area. There have only been about 25 inches of rain when there should be over 49 inches. That’s a deficit of more than 20 inches.

August was the driest month of the year by far with hardly any rain all month.

Take a look at the images and captions below to help put into perspective the latest local drought information.

1 week ago, the drought was 'extreme' in Coastal Mississippi. But, it was not quite yet...
1 week ago, the drought was 'extreme' in Coastal Mississippi. But, it was not quite yet 'exceptional.'(WLOX)
As of September 21 2023, the 'extreme' drought has intensified to an 'exceptional' drought...
As of September 21 2023, the 'extreme' drought has intensified to an 'exceptional' drought across parts of Coastal Mississippi.(WLOX)
Thursday September 21st's update shows an 'exceptional' drought in Harrison County and southern...
Thursday September 21st's update shows an 'exceptional' drought in Harrison County and southern Stone County. Pretty much the entire rest of Coastal Mississippi is under an 'extreme' drought.(WLOX)
For the month of September, rainfall has been below normal. But for Jan 1 to Sep 21 2023,...
For the month of September, rainfall has been below normal. But for Jan 1 to Sep 21 2023, rainfall has been extremely low compared to normal.(WLOX)
Jan 1 to Sep 21 2023 has been mostly dry overall compared to normal. August was the driest...
Jan 1 to Sep 21 2023 has been mostly dry overall compared to normal. August was the driest month of the year by far with hardly any rain all month in the Gulfport-Biloxi area.(WLOX)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted...
Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over
The address was held at the IP Casino Resort & Spa.
State of Harrison County address focused on people

Latest News

Watching week by week as the drought got worse over Coastal Mississippi. Looking ahead, there's...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Drought Update
WLOX LOGO
Thursday’s Forecast
It's still mostly nice & comfy this morning even though temperatures and humidity are slightly...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mild and breezy