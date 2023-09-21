14th Annual Mississippi Songwriter Festival kicks off tomorrow

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Ocean Springs and Gautier are preparing for the 14th annual Mississippi Songwriter Festival. Organizers say this year is bigger than ever.

“We’re going to have more writers with us this weekend than we ever had in Ocean Springs. Over 100 local and regional writers, about 20 to 25 pro guys from Nashville,” Board Director Darwin Nelson said.

The four-day event kicks off tomorrow with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Mary C O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center.

“There’s nothing like seeing the guy that wrote the song singing a song that you know of as a hit on the radio. You’ll be like that guy is singing a Blake Shelton song, well no, that guy wrote the song that Blake Shelton is singing. Sometimes it may not be like you hear it on the radio, but again it is in its raw presentation,” Nelson said.

Organizers are not the only ones preparing for the weekend-long party, businesses all over downtown Ocean Springs are preparing to host musicians and large crowds.

“You can hit any of the spots around here just about and find some great songwriters and maybe hear some of the songs that you hear on the radio performed by the actual people who wrote them,” Murky Waters General Manager Iris Baria said.

After the Hall of Fame ceremony, the fun will continue at Neon Moon where people can enjoy the Mississippi Songwriters Festival Kickoff Party.

“At Neon Moon, you will hear a lot of great music by many tremendously talented musicians across the spectrum. Great songwriters, great singers, great musicians,” Owner Kenny Williams said.

