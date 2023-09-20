Wednesday’s Forecast

This morning has started off with cool 60s and mild 70s, some temperatures a few degrees less cool than yesterday morning. Today should be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90. A few isolated showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder could develop at any point today, tonight, and tomorrow thanks to a slight uptick in moisture in the atmosphere which makes it easier for raindrops to form. Looks drier Friday into Saturday. Fall officially begins on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.