Wednesday’s Forecast

A cool morning and a warm afternoon today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This morning has started off with cool 60s and mild 70s, some temperatures a few degrees less cool than yesterday morning. Today should be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90. A few isolated showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder could develop at any point today, tonight, and tomorrow thanks to a slight uptick in moisture in the atmosphere which makes it easier for raindrops to form. Looks drier Friday into Saturday. Fall officially begins on Saturday.

