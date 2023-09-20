TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-110 southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit due to fire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed after a fire Tuesday night.

Officials say the bridge was damaged in the fire, so crews are working to fix it. For now, all southbound traffic must exit at Bayview Avenue exit 1D. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are complete.

According to Biloxi FD Chief Nick Geiser, first responders were dispatched to the scene of an 18-wheeler fire under I-110 Tuesday night. The fire has since been controlled, but officials are working to assess the damage sustained by I-110.

No injuries are reported at this time.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.

