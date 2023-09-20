WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler fire on Bayview at I-110, north and south lanes closed

MDOT camera on I-110
MDOT camera on I-110(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire at Bayview Avenue near I-110 has led to the closure of both north and southbound lanes of I-110.

According to Biloxi FD Chief Nick Geiser, first responders were dispatched to the scene of an 18-wheeler fire under I-110. The fire has since been controlled, but officials are working to assess the damage, if any, sustained by I-110.

No injuries are reported at this time.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

