WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Saints safety Maye suspended next three games for substance use

Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage...
Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, but the case was refused by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended from the team’s next three games for violating the NFL’s policy on “substances of abuse,” the team announced Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The suspension first was reported by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Saints confirmed the without-pay suspension in a brief statement posted to the team’s website, saying that Maye won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until Oct. 9, following the team’s Week 5 game at New England.

The suspension is believed to be related to Maye’s 2021 arrest in Florida, when he was accused of driving under the influence, rear-ending a woman’s car and fleeing the scene. Maye last month reached a criminal resolution in that case by pleading no contest to a DUI charge and receiving six months’ probation and an order to perform 50 hours of community service. A civil case against Maye remains pending, according to ESPN.

Maye becomes the third currently suspended Saints player.

Running back Alvin Kamara has one week left on his three-game suspension related to his 2022 assault case in Las Vegas.

Rookie third-string quarterback Jake Haener is suspended for the first six games of this season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He won’t be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster until Oct. 16.

Maye is a starting safety for the Saints who currently is second on the team in solo tackles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Wednesday morning, all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed after...
I-110 southbound lanes CLOSED indefinitely after Bayview exit due to fire
Biloxi is now accepting proposals from ambulance companies for service. Gulfport is expected to...
Dying child rushed to hospital by ER nurse, police sparks concerns over AMR response time
A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Although he hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime, court papers say the money and...
Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end...
Saints RB Jamaal Williams may ‘take some time’ to return; Kendre Miller a ‘full go’
Black and Gold Rewind : SAINTS VS PANTHERS
Michael Thomas pulls in a first down reception against the Panthers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints open season 2-0 with 20-17 victory at Carolina
New Orleans defeated Tennessee 16-15 on Sunday.
Saints defeat Titans to win record fifth consecutive season opener