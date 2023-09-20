Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at the University of Mississippi are showing up and breaking records at Ole Miss football games.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, the opening two home games of the season against Mercer and Georgia Tech have seen an all-time record of students in attendance.

In the Rebels’ home opening 73-7 victory over Mercer on September 2, 9,262 students scanned in for the game, the largest scanned student crowd in program history.

Just two weeks later, a new record was set when 9,486 students attended Ole Miss’ 48-23 win over Georgia Tech.

The newest record has a chance to be broken three weeks in a row when rivals LSU comes to Oxford to face Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl matchup.

Head coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels will welcome the Tigers at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday, September 30. The game is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

