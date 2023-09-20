WLOX Careers
Mother of three shot in the head, killed after argument

Lexus Ball, 26
Lexus Ball, 26(Hazlehurst Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead after she was shot in the head during an argument with a man.

According to the Hazlehurst Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred on Monday around 6:28 a.m. at 124 Beasley Road in Hazlehurst.

Police say Lexus Ball, 26, of Pinola, Mississippi, was involved in an argument with 25-year-old Clavarzea Thomas of Hazlehurst when Ball was shot in the head.

She was taken to the Copiah County Medical Center and was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to Police, Ball died from the injuries received on Tuesday.

Thomas has been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Copiah County Detention Center.

Clavarzea Thomas, 25
Clavarzea Thomas, 25(Hazlehurst Police Department)

Police Chief Tarrell Davis told WLBT that Thomas appeared for his initial court appearance on Wednesday and was not granted bond.

He also tells 3 On Your Side that Ball was a mother of three young children.

