Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Country music star Kane Brown announced a nationwide tour Wednesday that will run from March to September 2024.

Brown’s In the Air Tour kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville and ends Sept. 14 in Arlington.

The singer will be making 31 stops on the tour. He will be joined by special guests that will vary from city to city, including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Parmalee, Jon Pardi, LoCash, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, and Cole Swindell.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • March 28 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • March 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • March 30 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 5 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 12 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 20 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 26 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 28 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 9 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 10 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • May 19 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Boots in the Park (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • June 1 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • June 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • June 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • June 20 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest
  • July 20 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park (with Jon Pardi, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park (with Chris Young, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium (with Tyler Hubbard, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with Bailey Zimmerman, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Sept. 14 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field (with Cole Swindell, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Fans can register for access to presale tickets on Brown’s website here. The presale starts Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale starts Sept. 28.

