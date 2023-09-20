WLOX Careers
I-110 southbound lanes CLOSED indefinitely after Bayview exit due to fire

Wednesday morning, all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed after a fire Tuesday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed indefinitely after a fire Tuesday night.

Southbound traffic is currently being redirected at Bayview Avenue exit 1D.

Officials say an 18-wheeler caught fire under the bridge; MDOT’s preliminary assessment proved damage to the bridge columns and the underside of the bridge.

For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed for motorists’ safety. A more detailed bridge inspection will take place at a later date, and updates will be released as more information becomes available.

According to Biloxi FD Chief Nick Geiser, first responders were dispatched to the scene of an 18-wheeler fire under I-110 Tuesday night. They worked to control the fire, and crews assessed the damage to the bridge Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.

