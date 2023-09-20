Hot and sunny again today

We’ve seen a little more cloud cover today, but most of the afternoon will be sunny. A stray shower or two will be possible, but the majority of us will stay rain-free. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The humidity won’t be too bad. We’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by tonight into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny. Rain chances will be low with only a few isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will be a little bit lower by Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to stay hot with highs near 90, and there will only be a chance for isolated showers.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel remains in the Central Atlantic. It will remain out at sea. An area of low pressure may develop along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina this week. Even if it become a tropical depression or storm, it will not impact the Gulf Coast. Finally, another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm this week. At this time, it doesn’t look like a concern for the Gulf.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.