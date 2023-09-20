Biloxi’s Slovenian Lodge awaits arrival of Croatian President

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s Slovenian Lodge anticipates a visit from Croatian President Zoran Milanovic. He’s expected to arrive on Friday.

When President Milanovic touches down in Biloxi, it will mark the first time a Croatian president visits the coast.

While preparing for the president they’re also whipping up food for the 48th annual Slavic International Golf Tournament this weekend, by cooking over 200 racks of ribs.

Lodge director Michael Kovacevich said he’s expecting over 800 golfers this year.

Kovacevich said he’s looking forward to the tournament. He also said seeing the Croatian President in person is a chance of a lifetime.

“The President of Croatia, you know. I mean, if I was to go to Croatia, I probably never meet him. But he’s coming here to meet us, so that’s exciting,” Kovacevich said.

President Milanovic will visit not only the lodge but also Biloxi City Hall and sample some the coast’s famous cuisine.

He’ll also visit Belle Chasse, Louisiana for the grand opening of its new Croatian Lodge.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.