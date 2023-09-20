WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Although he hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime, court papers say the money and...
Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say
Larry and Betty sit back and watch as final merchandise items are sold from the hardware store.
Richburg’s Hardware supply closing after 84 years of operation
The annual event gets started on Thursday night with the latest inductions into the Mississippi...
Coast Life: Mississippi Songwriters Hall of Fame

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps