UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim

An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.

According to Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock, the victim was Kurt Cassity, 32. He was a driver in one of the vehicles.

Two separate wrecks caused all eastbound lanes of I-10 to be blocked for hours. One crash involved three cars. The other involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crashes were at the 55 and 57 mile markers. This is before MS 57/Vancleave/Gautier exit 57.

