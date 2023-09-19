WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

It's been feeling drier lately. The muggies might try to fight back a little by Thursday. Will dry air win out by the weekend
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Waking up to another round of cool 60s, with perhaps even a few 50s inland, this morning across most of South Mississippi. Pleasantly dry conditions continue today and you should plan on a hot afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Rain chances stay slim to none through midweek. You might notice the humidity start to tick up and up tomorrow into Thursday, especially down along the coast. That muggier feel may be short-lived as drier conditions return Friday into the weekend. Fall officially begins on Saturday.

