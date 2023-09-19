TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-10 in Jackson Co. block all eastbound lanes

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, multiple wrecks in Jackson County are blocking all eastbound lanes in an area of I-10.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crashes are at the 55 and 57 mile markers. This is before the MS 57 / Vancleave / Gautier exit 57.

MDOT says cleanup from the crashes could last about an hour. Avoid the area if possible.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says injuries were involved. We’re working to learn the extent of the injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

