WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-10 in Jackson Co. block all eastbound lanes

Tuesday morning, multiple wrecks in Jackson County are blocking all eastbound lanes in an area...
Tuesday morning, multiple wrecks in Jackson County are blocking all eastbound lanes in an area of I-10.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, multiple wrecks in Jackson County are blocking all eastbound lanes in an area of I-10.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crashes are at the 55 and 57 mile markers. This is before the MS 57 / Vancleave / Gautier exit 57.

MDOT says cleanup from the crashes could last about an hour. Avoid the area if possible.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says injuries were involved. We’re working to learn the extent of the injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured

Latest News

Wednesday afternoon, gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the side of I-10 after an 18-wheeler...
Gallons of diesel fuel leak onto side of I-10 after 18-wheeler hits debris
At Noon Tuesday, the eastbound I-10 traffic back up went well past the Franklin Creek Road...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 now open headed into Alabama
An entire section of I-10 was shut down Tuesday morning after multiple car crashes. According...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Westbound I-10 at Hwy 49 slowly reopening to traffic; Crash cleanup continues
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on Cowan Lorraine