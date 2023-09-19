WLOX Careers
State of Harrison County address focused on people

"Our greatest asset is not our beaches, casinos or tourism. It's our people."
By Bill Snyder
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “Our greatest asset is not our beaches, casinos or tourism. It’s our people.”

Tuesday, Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Rebecca Powers talked about the consistency and the people behind the jobs — 900+ employees who keep the county going each and every day.

“We focused on our 968 employees because when you see a beautiful or these beautiful roads, it’s because of these hard working folks,” Powers said at the annual State of the County address. “Some have been with us 10, 20 30 years, So it really is about the team.”

She also talked about some of the changes happening, including two new elected supervisors that will be joining the team in January.

“I don’t take office until the new year, but in the meantime I’m learning and studying and finding out what I need to do to be successful the minute my feet hit the ground,” said Dan Cuevas, supervisor-elect for District 1.

“Harrison County is the second largest county in Mississippi. We already have a great system in place. My goal is to come in and build upon the foundation that’s already here,” said Nathan Barrett, supervisor elect for District 5.

Another one of the changes comes as newly elected Sheriff Matt Haley takes over when Troy Peterson retires at the end of the year. In terms of brick and mortar change, there’s the Buc-ee’s project at I-10 and Menge Ave. and the county’s new multi-services complex on Seaway Rd.

“We’re economically strong. The county’s doing very well,” Powers added.

The address was held at the IP Casino Resort & Spa.

