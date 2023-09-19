WLOX Careers
Parent brings gun onto Jackson school property after fight amongst students

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The parent of a Jackson Public School student brought a gun onto school property following a fight amongst several students Monday afternoon.

The event took place during dismissal at Provine High School around 4:15 p.m.

It was there that, according to a statement by JPS spokesperson Sherwin Johnson, a “disturbance” occurred amongst a group of students.

Following this disturbance, a parent of one of the students involved walked onto the school property with a gun.

“Swift action was taken, involving an immediate call to 9-1-1 and JPS Campus Enforcement, who were provided with a description of the armed individual,” Johnson stated.

The parent was “promptly apprehended” and taken into custody by JPS Campus Enforcement.

No students or staff members were harmed during the incident.

The students who were involved in the disturbance have also received disciplinary actions, Johnson said.

