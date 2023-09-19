WLOX Careers
Moss Point actor uses writer’s strike to teach youth football

The writers' strike happening now has put pauses on a lot of productions in Hollywood, but that's not stopping one actor from moving forward.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gerald Mcgee is no stranger to the entertainment world. He started off by writing in entertainment magazines, hosted a radio show in Mobile and made his debut in movies.

“I got an opportunity to start doing extras in these movies,” said Mcgee. “I took a leap of faith and here I am.”

Mcgee worked with several actors like George Lopez, William Defoe and John Travolta.

When he’s not on the big screen, you can find him in Moss Point working with youth football players. Mcgee says he wanted to work with kids through football after coaching his children’s team.

“Through the process and seeing there is a lot of kids that needed that male figure guidance in their life, I continued to do it after they finished youth football,” said Mcgee.

Gerald says he wants to show the kids he is coaching along with his daughter that they can achieve more in life if they have the right mindset.

“It’s like I teach the kids, everything you do give it 110 percent and I try to give it 110 percent to make it better and greater,” said Mcgee. “If you want to be a singer, give it all and be a singer. If you want to be a writer, give it all and be a writer. What I’m doing is trying to teach kids, especially in my community, that as long as you try to achieve it, you can believe it.”

Mcgee says you can catch him on the big screen in “Cash Out 2″ starring John Travolta along with the movie “AND” starring Emma Stone and William Defoe.

