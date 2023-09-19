WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man accused of stealing ambulance was ‘impatient’ waiting for ride at hospital, sheriff says

Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have arrested a 28-year-old Ponchatoula man after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, deputies received a GPS alert about a stolen Acadian Ambulance on I-55 between LaPlace and Manchac around 11 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 19.

The ambulance, taken from a Jefferson Parish hospital, was tracked heading north towards Tangipahoa Parish. Law enforcement gathered along the interstate where deputies successfully pulled over the driver, identified as Geoffrey Armstrong.

Armstrong reportedly confessed that he took the ambulance because he had grown impatient while waiting for a ride home.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of felony possession of stolen property.

The ambulance was returned in good condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership

Latest News

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Troyer was responsible for the...
California woman arrested in Long Beach on drug trafficking charges sentenced 19 years
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Fox 8 Legal Joe Raspanti Previews Cardell Hayes Appeal
Accused killer of former Saints star Will Smith expected to plead guilty to manslaughter