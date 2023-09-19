WLOX Careers
Hot and sunny today

Hot and sunny today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The humidity is a little higher today, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. We’re still warming up into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we won’t be quite as cool as the past few mornings. Many of us will drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be hot and a little more muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Thursday brings a chance for isolated showers, too. However, many of us will stay dry. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There will be a drop in the humidity by Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be slim to none, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel remains in the Central Atlantic. It will remain out at sea. An area of low pressure may develop along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina this week. Even if it become a tropical depression or storm, it will not impact the Gulf Coast. Finally, another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm this week. At this time, it doesn’t look like a concern for the Gulf.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

