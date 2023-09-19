WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over

If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted...
If the city council approves the settlement agreement, Gautier can tear down the blighted structure around the department store.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier City Council is being asked to approve a settlement agreement between the city and Belk. If approved, Gautier can tear down the blighted structure around the department store.

The settlement with Belk is critical for Gautier. It wants to eliminate any blighted land that might inhibit people from visiting the new Town Center Amphitheater and Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center, set to be finished in 2025.

Development on that project started after Gautier purchased the old Singing River Mall property in 2021. The 55-acre site sat undeveloped since 2013, and had become a blighted and dilapidated parcel.

The settlement agreement also clears a marketing hurdle so Gautier can lure more to the amphitheater facility. In addition to the arts center, the city intends to build city facilities, as well as structures for retail, grocery and multi-family dwelling uses.

The Gautier council will go into executive session to hear the settlement details. It’s expected to come out of that executive session and vote on the settlement hammered out in federal court

The settlement agreement will no doubt be exciting news for all those participating in the annual Mississippi Songwriters’ Festival, starting Thursday and taking place through Sunday at multiple venues in Ocean Springs and Gautier.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership

Latest News

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Troyer was responsible for the...
California woman arrested in Long Beach on drug trafficking charges sentenced 19 years
Acadian Ambulance
Man accused of stealing ambulance was ‘impatient’ waiting for ride at hospital, sheriff says
St. Pe states he couldn’t be happier with his team putting the needs of patients first every...
CEO of SRHS addresses cyberattack at Ocean Springs-Gautier area council meeting
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student