Gautier’s battle with Belk is almost over

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier City Council is being asked to approve a settlement agreement between the city and Belk. If approved, Gautier can tear down the blighted structure around the department store.

The settlement with Belk is critical for Gautier. It wants to eliminate any blighted land that might inhibit people from visiting the new Town Center Amphitheater and Mississippi Songwriters Performing Arts Center, set to be finished in 2025.

Development on that project started after Gautier purchased the old Singing River Mall property in 2021. The 55-acre site sat undeveloped since 2013, and had become a blighted and dilapidated parcel.

The settlement agreement also clears a marketing hurdle so Gautier can lure more to the amphitheater facility. In addition to the arts center, the city intends to build city facilities, as well as structures for retail, grocery and multi-family dwelling uses.

The Gautier council will go into executive session to hear the settlement details. It’s expected to come out of that executive session and vote on the settlement hammered out in federal court

The settlement agreement will no doubt be exciting news for all those participating in the annual Mississippi Songwriters’ Festival, starting Thursday and taking place through Sunday at multiple venues in Ocean Springs and Gautier.

