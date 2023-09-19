WLOX Careers
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student

Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former coach and teacher at a local middle school has been convicted of sexual battery.

Marchenne Hatchett, 46, was convicted by a Madison County jury on one count of sexual battery.

Hatchett was a coach and teacher at Old Town Middle School in Ridgeland and his victim was a student.

The conviction states that Hatchett made sexual contact with a 14-year-old female student.

The child’s mother notified the school one week after the incident took place. Officials were able to pull surveillance video that confirmed the victim’s timeline of events.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Madison County School District, accusing them of covering up the sexual assault.

Hatchett will be sentenced November 13 by Judge Steve Ratcliff.

