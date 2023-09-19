WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Delta Air Lines flight lands safely after possible lightning strike

FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta...
FILE: A Delta Air Lines Plane is photographed while on the runway on July 30, 2023. A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.(Source: Steve Knight/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta flight from Chicago to Boston safely landed at Logan Airport following a possible lightning strike, officials said.

Flight 2346 landed without incident Monday night, the airline said. There were 85 customers aboard the Airbus A220 plane.

“As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured

Latest News

FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football TV camera on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game...
ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes