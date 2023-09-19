WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

CEO of SRHS addresses cyberattack at Ocean Springs-Gautier area council meeting

St. Pe states he couldn’t be happier with his team putting the needs of patients first every...
St. Pe states he couldn’t be happier with his team putting the needs of patients first every single step of the process.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is looking ahead with optimism following the recent cyberattack.

SRHS CEO Laurin St. Pe is pushing forward following the incident, which cause widespread disruption.

“So, this is something we are all going to have to deal with, and again, they’re terrorists, especially when they’re getting paid money,” said St. Pe. “They’re going to continue to come after different businesses.”

As the investigation continues, Singing River aims to ramp up their internal system’s cyber protection.

“We’re waiting on forensic information to come back that will help us further understand exactly where they were able to penetrate,” St. Pe added. “We’re going to beef up our security measures after we have that information.”

While they aren’t able to pinpoint a location for the attack, the terrorist group did leave their signature mark. Approximately one week into the attack, a CEO from a West Coast healthcare system revealed to St. Pe that they were hit by the same group of hackers.

“She informed me that they have been down and were still down on downtime operations for five weeks,” he said. “My stomach dropped.”

Fortunately, SRHS has moved past documenting patient care on paper.

“We’re hoping to have our internet services up this week but all externals, we’re able to submit bills out and invoices. Other third-party companies are all back connected now as well.”

St. Pe states he couldn’t be happier with his team putting the needs of patients first every single step of the process.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership

Latest News

Acadian Ambulance
Man accused of stealing ambulance was ‘impatient’ waiting for ride at hospital, sheriff says
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
Former Ridgeland coach convicted of the sexual battery of 14-year-old student
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Hot and sunny today
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast