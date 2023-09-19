WLOX Careers
California woman arrested in Long Beach on drug trafficking charges sentenced 19 years

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Troyer was responsible for the...
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Troyer was responsible for the sale of roughly 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine.(WCJB)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, 41-year-old Antonina Isabel Troyer of Yorba, Linda, Calif. was sentenced to 229 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court records say on December 29, 2021, DEA agents received information related to Troyer’s drug trafficking activities in Long Beach. An investigation revealed Troyer was receiving multi-pound packages of methamphetamine from a source of supply in California.

On January 12, 2022, postal inspectors notified DEA agents that they had intercepted a package addressed to Troyer containing methamphetamine. A similar package was seized on March 30, and the following day, DEA and USPS did a controlled delivery of the package to Troyer’s residence.

Around 200 grams of meth were inside the package, and Troyer was placed under arrest.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Troyer was responsible for the sale of roughly 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Southern District of Mississippi.

The case was investigated by the DEA and USPS and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

