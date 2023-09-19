WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Animal shelter population at dangerous level, officials say

Both Necaise and Janik also point to a lack of spay and neuter ordinances in our communities.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Abandoned and stray pets are overpopulating shelters in South Mississippi. Monday, the Humane Society of South Mississippi began turning away new animals.

It is an issue that has come to light before, but the threat of euthanizing animals has never been greater.

“We’re here to keep pets reunited with families, not to be a dumping ground for animals,” said Bianca Janik, HSSM’s operations director. “It’s a shame because at the end of the day, these animals are the ones that suffer.”

The Gulfport shelter’s capacity is 300. Monday, more than 420 cats and dogs are crammed into every corner of the building. Many of the animals are not fixed.

“Here in South Mississippi, there is no cool-down phase. Breeding season is all season. Spaying and neutering your animals is crucial to keeping the homeless pet population down in our community. If we don’t spay and neuter, then euthanasia is imminent,” Janik said.

Last week, animal control officers from Biloxi, Gulfport and Harrison County dropped off 125 animals. As of Monday, only eight have been reunited with their families.

“We have got to get control of the population, as I have preached for the last 23 years now,” said Deputy Brad Necaise, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office animal control officer. “We’ll never have enough money, we’ll never have enough space, and we’ll never have enough people that want animals. So we have to do something to control the population of animals.”

Necaise told WLOX News how crucial it is for pet owners to spay and neuter. He also points to benefits beyond controlling the population.

“If you fix them, it changes their demeanor, it changes their health, and it makes for a better pet,” he said.

The Humane Society agrees; fixed animals would seriously curb the stray population in the community.

“Your top-notch priority should be spaying and neutering, especially when your community makes it very affordable and accessible,” said Janik. “We do everything we can. WE post on social media, we reach out to our partners, we lower adoption fees, but spaying and neutering is the key.”

Both point to the lack of laws and ordinances requiring spay and neuter for pets, which has helped other areas lower the stray population.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened...
One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1

Latest News

Although he hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime, court papers say the money and...
Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say
Both Necaise and Janik also point to a lack of spay and neuter ordinances in our communities.
Animal shelter at dangerous level
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mild and comfortable tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast