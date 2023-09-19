WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A man in southeastern Kentucky died after he was attacked by bees and stung several times, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the 59-year-old man was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Family members immediately began CPR until emergency officials could arrive and take over, but authorities said those attempts failed.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured

Latest News

Tuesday morning, multiple wrecks in Jackson County are blocking all eastbound lanes in an area...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-10 in Jackson Co. block all eastbound lanes
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens expanded strikes if there is no progress on contract with automakers by noon Friday
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’