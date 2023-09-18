Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot is now serving customers in D’Iberville.

Opening day guests were treated to some boba tea while enjoying a lion dance from the White Tiger Lion Dance Team.

The Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce was also part of the ribbon cutting celebration.

The store owners said they wanted to introduce the coast to some exciting new flavors. Even the same dishes can be individualized based on the customer’s taste. For instance, their menu allows guests to choose their spice level, starting with “no spice” and going all the way up to “flaming spicy.”

“It’s an individual hot pot. We wanted to bring something new to the coast, something different,” Co-Owner Mario Le said. “When it comes to hot pot, we want to bring a different branding down here.”

The restaurant is located at 3179 Mallett Road, near The Grand movie theater in D’Iberville. If you’d like to check out the menu online, just visit https://www.tastypotusa.com/menu

