WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville

A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot is now serving customers in D'Iberville.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot is now serving customers in D’Iberville.

Opening day guests were treated to some boba tea while enjoying a lion dance from the White Tiger Lion Dance Team.

The Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce was also part of the ribbon cutting celebration.

The store owners said they wanted to introduce the coast to some exciting new flavors. Even the same dishes can be individualized based on the customer’s taste. For instance, their menu allows guests to choose their spice level, starting with “no spice” and going all the way up to “flaming spicy.”

“It’s an individual hot pot. We wanted to bring something new to the coast, something different,” Co-Owner Mario Le said. “When it comes to hot pot, we want to bring a different branding down here.”

The restaurant is located at 3179 Mallett Road, near The Grand movie theater in D’Iberville. If you’d like to check out the menu online, just visit https://www.tastypotusa.com/menu

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened...
One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting
Ring photo of vandalism during Ocean Springs High School Homecoming Week
Ocean Springs High School Homecoming pranks gone too far, parents say
Angel Myers McIlrath started the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation after losing her...
SoSo Strong Gala supports both families and research in the fight against pediatric brain tumors
Terror on the Coast now open
Terror on the Coast now open for the ninth year
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1

Latest News

State Senator Mike Thompson is on the Mississippi Legislature's Mobile-Online Sports Betting...
State Sen. Mike Thompson discusses online sports betting in Mississippi
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Tasty Pot restaurant opens in D'Iberville
State Senator Mike Thompson is on the Mississippi Legislature's Mobile-Online Sports Betting...
State Sen. Mike Thompson discusses online sports betting in Mississippi
Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United Executive Director Ryan Bradley talks about the City of...
A look at the move to curb imported seafood