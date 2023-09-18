Monday’s Forecast

Don’t expect much rain at all for this week. Dry high pressure will be controlling much of our weather pattern overall. So plan on comfortably low humidity each day. Temperature-wise, look forward to waking up to cool 60s every day this week. However, afternoons will still be on the hot side with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s each day. Because of the low humidity, the heat index will probably stay in the lower to mid 90s. This type of heat is certainly much more manageable than the awful August heat we had last month when temperatures were around 100 and the heat index was around 120.

