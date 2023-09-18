Mississippi executive producer talks about upcoming movie

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new movie was filmed right here in Mississippi.

Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster joined Studio 3 to tell us all about Grace Wins, which is a story about struggles and redemption. She is the executive producer and casting director for the film.

Grace Wins (Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster)

The film’s purpose is to encourage audiences to never let their circumstances define them.

You can buy tickets for the red carpet-event here.

For more information, you can visit the film’s website Grace Wins The Movie.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.