WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi executive producer talks about upcoming movie

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A new movie was filmed right here in Mississippi.

Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster joined Studio 3 to tell us all about Grace Wins, which is a story about struggles and redemption. She is the executive producer and casting director for the film.

Grace Wins
Grace Wins(Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster)

The film’s purpose is to encourage audiences to never let their circumstances define them.

You can buy tickets for the red carpet-event here.

For more information, you can visit the film’s website Grace Wins The Movie.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of 12-year-old Tristan Smith, shared by Biloxi Schools Monday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim
Things are busy at the East Biloxi lodge. From landscaping the grounds to prepping 240 racks of...
Biloxi’s Croatian-American Cultural Center busy preparing for Croatian president’s visit
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured
Mass shooting at Mississippi pool hall leaves 1 dead, 6 others injured