Hot and dry today

It felt so nice this morning with temps in the 60s! However, we’ll still reach the low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. The humidity will stay low, which will make it feel more comfortable outside. Keep in mind that with the lower humidity, it’s even more important to avoid outdoor burning. A burn ban remains in effect.

We’ll cool down a good bit after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and dry with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be a little higher by Wednesday and Thursday, but it won’t feel too muggy outside. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a chance for stray showers, but many of us will stay dry. It’ll be similar on Friday and Saturday with highs near 90. Not much rain is expected.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel remains in the Central Atlantic. It will likely become a major hurricane this week, but it will remain out at sea. An area of low pressure may develop along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina this week. Even if it become a tropical depression or storm, it will not impact the Gulf Coast. Finally, another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm this week. At this time, it doesn’t look like a concern for the Gulf.

