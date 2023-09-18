WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hot and dry today

Hot and dry today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It felt so nice this morning with temps in the 60s! However, we’ll still reach the low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. The humidity will stay low, which will make it feel more comfortable outside. Keep in mind that with the lower humidity, it’s even more important to avoid outdoor burning. A burn ban remains in effect.

We’ll cool down a good bit after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and dry with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be a little higher by Wednesday and Thursday, but it won’t feel too muggy outside. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a chance for stray showers, but many of us will stay dry. It’ll be similar on Friday and Saturday with highs near 90. Not much rain is expected.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel remains in the Central Atlantic. It will likely become a major hurricane this week, but it will remain out at sea. An area of low pressure may develop along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina this week. Even if it become a tropical depression or storm, it will not impact the Gulf Coast. Finally, another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm this week. At this time, it doesn’t look like a concern for the Gulf.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody Sunday morning after a shooting overnight in Saucier. It happened...
One injured, two in custody after Saucier shooting
A popular Taiwanese restaurant chain opened its first location in Mississippi Sunday. Tasty Pot...
Taiwanese chain Tasty Pot opens location in D’Iberville
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
Angel Myers McIlrath started the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation after losing her...
SoSo Strong Gala supports both families and research in the fight against pediatric brain tumors
The Biloxi Shucker's home stadium could soon have a new name as the city is starting to look...
Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership

Latest News

Hot and dry today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
Fall officially begins this Saturday. And we're getting a little preview this week with lower...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Look forward to waking up to cool 60s every day this week. However, afternoons will still be on...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast