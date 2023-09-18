Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New details are surfacing in the federal investigation of Biloxi councilman Robert Deming and his businesses — eight months after a raid by the DEA.

Court documents list more than $2 million in assets seized in Deming’s home. Although he hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime, court papers say the money and property seized on January 26 are connected to drug trafficking and drug conspiracies.

Now, the government is asking for Deming’s assets to be forfeited, including nearly $2 million in cash — most of it found at his home, some taken from The Candy Shop in Ocean Springs.

Deming’s Biloxi home, cryptocurrency accounts and three other bank accounts are also included on the forfeiture list.

DEA agents searched seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina after the agency received complaints that The Candy Shops were selling illegal drugs. No one has been arrested in connection to those raids, but documents outline offenses such as drug trafficking, drug conspiracy, money laundering and racketeering.

WLOX has attempted to contact Deming through his city cellphone; he has yet to respond at the time of this story’s publishing.

