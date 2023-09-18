Biloxi looking for sponsors after MGM drops stadium name partnership

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers may have just played their last game in MGM Park. That’s because the team’s home stadium is getting a new name as the city is looking for a new sponsor.

You might think a longtime Shucker’s fan like Beverly Cole would be a bit melancholy about the change. But he says he’s on board.

“We’ve been to all the games and traveled with the teams and enjoyed being in this atmosphere,” said Cole.

Cole thinks this is an opportunity for the park to better reflect Biloxi’s history, specifically the area’s rich seafood heritage. It’s already part of the team’s identity.

“I would like to see something along that avenue on the name of the stadium,” said Cole. “Like the bronze mariner statue. We have a really nice place out there in front which would be nice if we had something like that out there for the seafood industry, cause like I said, it’s who we are.”

Cole said whatever the new name may be for the stadium, he will still attend the games to root on his home team.

“We’ve been Shuck Nation members for a couple of years. And there’s a number of families that sit around us that we got to know real good and we’re friends with all year long,” said Cole. “This part of the year is what we do. We look forward to it.”

Another change on the way: The city will open the parking garage at the stadium for public parking. That starts October 4th for the Cruisin’ the Coast Downtown Block Party. The price for parking will be $10 for a full day.

