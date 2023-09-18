WLOX Careers
‘A terrible tragedy’: 12-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in D’Iberville

A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.
A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D'Iberville Sunday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in D’Iberville Sunday afternoon.

D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles says 12-year-old Tristain Smith was hit on Lamey Bridge Road, just north of Sangani Boulevard, before 2:30 p.m.

Chief Nobles says officers and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. When first responders arrived, they immediately began life-saving efforts with the assistance of an off-duty nurse who stopped to assist.

Police say medical personnel advised officers of the severity of the injuries. At this point, a D’Iberville Police officer immediately transported the victim to Merit Health Biloxi, with a nurse and firefighter traveling with the victim in the vehicle to continue life-saving measures.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms Smith died at the hospital shortly after due to blunt force trauma.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the juvenile victim succumbed to the injuries sustained at the hospital; it’s a terrible tragedy,” Chief Nobles said in a press release Monday morning.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that Smith, with friends, was attempting to cross Lamey Bridge Road near the C-Store west toward Academy Sports when a Jeep traveling south struck him.

The D’Iberville Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department are investigating the incident, but they say no charges are expected at this time.

“The men and women of the D’Iberville Police Department send their prayers to the family of Tristian at this terrible time,” the press release read.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.

