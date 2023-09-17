Much lower humidity today

There has been a noticeable drop in the humidity this morning! It’s going to be pretty dry today, but we’ll still reach the low 90s this afternoon. Any cloud cover will clear out, giving us lots of sunshine. Thanks to the low humidity, we’ll cool down a decent amount tonight. We’ll reach the low to mid 60s by early Monday morning.

Monday will be dry and hot with highs in the low 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep the lower humidity on Tuesday with highs near 90. Virtually no rain is expected. There’s a small chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but any rain will be isolated. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will be a little higher.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time. Tropical Storm Margot is barely hanging on in the Atlantic, and it will remain out at sea. Tropical Depression 15 became Tropical Storm Nigel in the Central Atlantic. It will likely become a major hurricane by the middle of the week, but it is expected to remain out at sea. There is another tropical wave moving off of Africa that has a medium chance of development over the next week.

